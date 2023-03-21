Ontario Reign Sign Defenseman Cole Krygier to ATO
March 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Ontario Reign announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Cole Krygier on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO). Krygier comes to the Reign after recently completing his collegiate career with Michigan State University.
On Monday, the LA Kings acquired Krygier's NHL rights in a trade with the Florida Panthers in exchange for future considerations.
Krygier, 22, registered 16 points (10-6=16) in 38 games with the Spartans this season while serving as the school's alternate captain. His ten goals led Michigan State defensemen and ranked tied for fourth among NCAA blueliners. In 160 career NCAA games over five seasons in the Big-10, Krygier accumulated 41 points (20-21=41) with 193 penalty minutes (PIM).
Originally drafted by Florida in the seventh round (201st overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Krygier, who measures 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, also played in parts of two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL prior to his collegiate career, tallying 23 points (6-17#) in 95 games.
Krygier will join the Reign this week as the team prepares for a pair of road contests in Tucson against the Roadrunners. The series begins Tuesday night with a 6:30 p.m. puck drop at the Tucson Convention Center.
Ontario Reign Defenseman Cole Krygier
