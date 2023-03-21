Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Franklin Group

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the organization has entered into a partnership with the Franklin Group. As part of the deal, the Franklin Group will be designated as an Official Promotional Item Partner of the Henderson Silver Knights.

"We are extremely proud to partner with the Silver Knights," said Steven Zuller, Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Group. "We look forward to supporting the organization with its promotional needs. We always strive to work and partner with great companies in all different types of industries. Las Vegas is an area we are thrilled to continue to grow our footprint!"

"Franklin Group has been a fantastic organization for our team to partner with," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "All of the assets that make our brand tangible to our fans, from the printed items that educate our fans to the promotional items that allow them to show their devotion to the Silver Knights, that's what the Franklin Group does best."

