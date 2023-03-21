Crunch Top Amerks, 3-2, in Shootout

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch topped the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to second place in the North Division standings with a 30-22-5-3 record and 68 points. Syracuse is now 5-5-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace earned the win stopping 27-of-29 shots and 2-of-3 shootout attempts. Malcolm Subban turned aside 23-of-25 shots and 0-of-2 shootout attempts between the pipes for the Amerks.

Syracuse was held scoreless on two power play opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-3.

The Crunch opened scoring at the 13:24 mark of the first period. Simon Ryfors skated the puck through the neutral zone and down the left side before jamming it past Subban as he cut towards the net.

Rochester evened the score with a power-play goal halfway through the middle frame. Brett Murray grabbed a misplayed puck and centered it for Jiri Kulich to redirect into the net.

Syracuse regained their lead midway through the final frame. Declan Carlile's point shot was stopped by Subban, but Jack Finley battled in front of the crease to send in the rebound. The Amerks knotted the score for a second time at the 15:52 mark to eventually force overtime when Michael Mersch was down low to tip in Filip Cederqvist's left point shot.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game went to a shootout. Gage Goncalves scored in the first round to put the Crunch up. Mason Jobst and Lucas Edmonds both found the back of the net in the second round, but Max Lagace closed the door on Lukas Rousek in the third round to give Syracuse the win.

The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets on Friday.

Crunchables: The Crunch are 3-3 in shootouts this season.

