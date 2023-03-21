Penguins Sign Jagger Joshua to AHL Contract

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Jagger Joshua to a two-year American Hockey League contract starting in the 2023-24 season. Joshua will join the Penguins immediately on an amateur tryout agreement.

Joshua, 23, just wrapped up a four-year collegiate hockey career at Michigan State University. Joshua set career-highs across the board for the Spartans this season, amassing 13 goals, 11 assists, 24 points and 92 penalty minutes in 37 games. His 13 goals also led the team, while his 24 points ranked fourth on the club.

The younger brother of Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua, Jagger produced 21 goals and 23 assists for 44 points in 135 career games at Michigan State.

