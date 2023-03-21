Condors Take on Abbotsford at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
March 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
If the playoffs started tonight, the Condors would face Abbotsford in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Join us Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as the team continues its surge up the Pacific Division standings for a matchup with the Canucks presented by Energy 95.3 FM. Great seats are just $12!
Check out any of our great suite and party space options for tomorrow's game and the rest of the regular season. No matter the size of your group, party, or company outing, we have the party space to make every occasion one to remember.
