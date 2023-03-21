Bruins Buzz - March 21
March 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
BACK ON TOP
The Providence Bruins extended their winning streak to five games after posting three victories last week. On Wednesday, the team defeated the Syracuse Crunch on two goals from Georgii Merkulov. On Saturday, first period offense was key in a 4-1 win over the Thunderbirds in Springfield. The P-Bruins completed a third period comeback thanks to two goals from Joona Koppanen and an eventual shootout winner, defeating the T-Birds 3-2.
STEPPING UP WHEN IT MATTERS
The P-Bruins win streak would not be alive if it wasn't for Joona Koppanen, who played his best game of the season on Sunday. Trailing 1-0 after 40 minutes, Koppanen tied the game for Providence halfway through the third period on the power play with a wrist shot from the left circle. He then gave the team the lead with just over 3:30 left in regulation, banking the puck off the goaltender from the left corner for a shorthanded goal. Koppanen won the game for the P-Bruins in the third round of the shootout.
KOPPANEN ON SUNDAY'S GAME
"It was awesome to have all the fans come and cheer for us. We did a really good job in the first period, slowed down in the second, and found our game back in the third period." - Joona Koppanen
UP NEXT
The Providence Bruins will travel to Charlotte this weekend to face the Checkers in two games at Bojangles Coliseum. Saturday's game is set for 4:00 P.M., while Sunday's puck drop is 1:00 P.M.
TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Merkulov (21)
Assists: Carrick (31)
Points: Merkulov (47)
+/-: Beecher (+12)
PIM: Abate (62)
GAA: Bussi (2.36)
Save %: Bussi (.926)
Wins: Bussi (18)
TEAM STATS
RECORD: 37-14-8-2
DIVISON RANK: 1st Atlantic
GOALS FOR: 184
GOALS AGAINST: 165
PP: 18.5% (46/249)
PK: 82.6% (40/230)
TOP SCORER:Merkulov (21-26-47)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2023
- Bruins Buzz - March 21 - Providence Bruins
- Barracuda Sign Nathan Burke to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Continue Busy Stretch against Chicago, Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Ink Forward Brett Berard to ATO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'Birds Broadcast, Granted - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Monsters Introduce a New, Unique Fan Experience: the Modelo Fanboni - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Krygier, Pivonka to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Bridgeport Islanders
- Condors Take on Abbotsford at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Look to Stay Hot Through STAR WARS Night, Kids Free Sunday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Top Hockey Prospects in United States Come to Utica this Week - Utica Comets
- Matt Luff Recalled by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Poirier and Loans Murray to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game #61 - Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Bruins Buzz - March 21
- Providence Bruins Hosted Teddy Bear Toss Game Benefiting Hasbro Children's Hospital
- Koppanen Scores Two Goals and Shootout Winner in Victory over T-Birds
- Bussi Backbones P-Bruins to Victory Over T-Birds
- Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO