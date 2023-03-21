Bruins Buzz - March 21

March 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







BACK ON TOP

The Providence Bruins extended their winning streak to five games after posting three victories last week. On Wednesday, the team defeated the Syracuse Crunch on two goals from Georgii Merkulov. On Saturday, first period offense was key in a 4-1 win over the Thunderbirds in Springfield. The P-Bruins completed a third period comeback thanks to two goals from Joona Koppanen and an eventual shootout winner, defeating the T-Birds 3-2.

STEPPING UP WHEN IT MATTERS

The P-Bruins win streak would not be alive if it wasn't for Joona Koppanen, who played his best game of the season on Sunday. Trailing 1-0 after 40 minutes, Koppanen tied the game for Providence halfway through the third period on the power play with a wrist shot from the left circle. He then gave the team the lead with just over 3:30 left in regulation, banking the puck off the goaltender from the left corner for a shorthanded goal. Koppanen won the game for the P-Bruins in the third round of the shootout.

KOPPANEN ON SUNDAY'S GAME

"It was awesome to have all the fans come and cheer for us. We did a really good job in the first period, slowed down in the second, and found our game back in the third period." - Joona Koppanen

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins will travel to Charlotte this weekend to face the Checkers in two games at Bojangles Coliseum. Saturday's game is set for 4:00 P.M., while Sunday's puck drop is 1:00 P.M.

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Merkulov (21)

Assists: Carrick (31)

Points: Merkulov (47)

+/-: Beecher (+12)

PIM: Abate (62)

GAA: Bussi (2.36)

Save %: Bussi (.926)

Wins: Bussi (18)

TEAM STATS

RECORD: 37-14-8-2

DIVISON RANK: 1st Atlantic

GOALS FOR: 184

GOALS AGAINST: 165

PP: 18.5% (46/249)

PK: 82.6% (40/230)

TOP SCORER:Merkulov (21-26-47)

