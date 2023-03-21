San Diego Gulls Recognize World Down Syndrome Day
March 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
In recognition of World Down Syndrome Day, the San Diego Gulls took to the ice tonight, Mar. 21 wearing mismatched socks for their game against the Iowa Wild.
The team also honored Marley "Mo" Sommer, son of Gulls head coach Roy Sommer, during tonight's ceremonial puck drop. Mo, who was born with Down Syndrome and later diagnosed with autism, is an integral member of our organization and his community. He plays a crucial behind the scenes with the Gulls, assisting the equipment and training staffs daily.
