Monsters Introduce a New, Unique Fan Experience: the Modelo Fanboni

March 21, 2023







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to introduce the Modelo Fanboni as a new fan experience at home games. The Modelo Fanboni is a one-of-a-kind fan experience vehicle that starts every intermission with a party on the ice.

Made from a retrofitted 1997 Olympia Ice Resurfacer that was purchased from Monsters youth hockey partners at The Pond in Chagrin Falls, the Modelo Fanboni has hit the ice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as "The fighting spirit of Cleveland".

"The Modelo Fanboni helps us multiply the memory-making opportunities at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse," said Monsters VP of Marketing & Communications Ben Adams. "We are thrilled to partner with Modelo to offer the fantastic experience of a Zamboni ride to more Monsters fans than ever before!"

The Monsters worked closely with Cleveland Power & Performance out of Columbia Station to create a one of a kind fan experience vehicle. More information about Cleveland Power & Performance and a vlog documentating the Modelo Fanboni's transformation can be found here.

The Modelo Fanboni is equipped with underglow party lights, 22-inch rims, glowing Monster eyes and can sit eight people. All riders receive a commeorative puck along with the memorable experience.

The Modelo Fanboni is now available to be booked for your group of eight!

For just $50 per person, each Fanboni rider will receive:

- 1 Lower Level Center Ice Seat

- Fanboni ride during the first intermission with your group

- Modelo beer voucher redeemable at the game for riders 21+ years of age (free soda for riders under 21)

- Commemorative Fanboni puck

- Video of your group's moment in the Fanboni spotlight

Modelo Fanboni Experiences are sold in packages of eight tickets for $400 total per game.

American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2023

