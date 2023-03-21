Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls

Iowa Wild (29-24-5-4; 67 pts.) at San Diego Gulls (19-41-1-0; 39 points)

The Iowa Wild face off against the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena Tuesday at 9 p.m. The Wild took a 6-2 win over the Gulls on Saturday.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The American Hockey League named Iowa Wild forward Marco Rossi its Player of the Week on Monday after he posted five points (3-2=5) in three games. Rossi recorded his first professional hat trick in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Gulls, and the three-point performance matched a career high. Rossi has recorded 13 points (6-7=13) over a seven-game scoring streak and has four multi-point games over that span.

PETAN POINTS

- Nic Petan notched three points (1-2=3) in Iowa's win over San Diego on Saturday

- Petan now leads Iowa in points (19-28=47) and points per game (1.07)

- Petan has been held off the scoresheet just once in the last eight games and has totaled 10 points (4-6=10) in that span

DID YOU KNOW?

- The Wild have scored a power-play goal in each of the last five games

- Iowa has seven goals on the man advantage in that span

- The Wild have scored four or more goals in each of their last six wins

- Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals against in the last 11 games

