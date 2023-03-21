Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Max Crozier to Entry-Level Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Max Crozier to a two-year, entry-level contract today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. He is scheduled to join Syracuse Crunch on a tryout for the remainder of the season.

Crozier, 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, has spent four years with the Providence College Friars of Hockey East, amassing 17 goals, nine power-play goals and 71 points in 120 games during his collegiate career. He served as captain of the Friars for the 2022-23 season and alternate captain in 2021-22.

The Calgary, Alberta native skated in 38 games with Providence this season, recording three goals and 24 points. Crozier ranked third on the team for points and led all blue-liners. The Friars fell to Boston University, 2-1, in the Hockey East Tournament Semifinal.

Crozier was drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round, 120th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. He played junior hockey with Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, helping them to the Clark Cup Championship in 2019.

