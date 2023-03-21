Penguins Look to Stay Hot Through STAR WARS Night, Kids Free Sunday

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Mar. 17 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Rochester 4 (SO)

Down 3-0 in the first period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rallied for four-straight goals and then emerged victorious in a shootout. Peter DiLiberatore and Justin Addamo scored 19 seconds apart in the third period to give the Pens their first lead of the night.

Saturday, Mar. 18 - PENGUINS 3 at Syracuse 4 (OT)

A fiery, back-and-forth game between the Penguins and the Crunch featured 30 combined penalty minutes in the second period alone. Filip Hållander notched the game-tying goal in his return from injury. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's penalty kill clamped down with a perfect six-for-six showing, but Syracuse won with 28.5 seconds remaining in overtime.

Sunday, Mar. 19 - PENGUINS 5 at Lehigh Valley 2

Down three defensemen from the start of the weekend, the Penguins strapped on their work boots and delivered a clutch victory over a well-rested Phantoms side. Drake Caggiula (2G-1A) and Jonathan Gruden (1G-2A) led Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's offense, while Dustin Tokarski dazzled with 36 saves. Addamo also found the net for the third-straight game, while Tyler Sikura established a season-high four-game point streak.

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Mar. 25 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Turnpike Rivalry switches north as the Penguins host the Phantoms for STAR WARS Night. There has been balance in the Force during the season series, with both the Pens and Phantoms picking up five wins in their previous 10 meetings.

Sunday, Mar. 26 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford

The Penguins wrap up the weekend with a Kids Free Sunday presented by Knoebels. Kids age 14 and under get into the game free of charge with a paid adult ticket. Kids will also receive a $5 ride book to Knoebels.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 5-0-1-0 during its three-in-threes this season, picking up 11 out of 12 possible points.

- The Penguins' home penalty kill ranks first in the Eastern Conference and fourth overall at 85.2%.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has successfully staved off 23-straight penalty kills, going back to Mar. 5.

- Justin Addamo scored in each of the Penguins' games over its three-in-three weekend. The last Penguins player to tally in each game of a three-in-three was Daniel Sprong (Oct. 13-15, 2017.)

- Tyler Sikura established a new career-high with 22 assists.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 61 37 14 8 2 84 .689

2. Hershey 60 37 16 5 2 81 .675

3. Charlotte 61 35 20 3 3 76 .623

4. Springfield 61 32 22 2 5 71 .582

5. Lehigh Valley 62 31 25 3 3 68 .548

6. Bridgeport 61 28 25 7 1 64 .525

7. Hartford 61 26 24 4 7 63 .516

8. PENGUINS 61 25 26 5 5 60 .492

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander^ 54 25 25 50

Valtteri Puustinen 61 21 28 49

Drake Caggiula 55 17 28 45

Filip Hållander 40 11 22 33

Tyler Sikura 60 8 22 30

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 29 12-11-5 2.47 .917 1

Taylor Gauthier* 17 7-3-4 2.65 .910 0

Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Sat, Mar. 25 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 26 Hartford Mohegan Sun Arena 5:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Mar. 17 (D) Mark Friedman Recalled to PIT

Mon, Mar. 20 (D) Taylor Fedun Recalled to PIT

