Bridgeport Islanders Sign Krygier, Pivonka to Amateur Tryout Agreements

March 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed defenseman Christian Krygier and forward Jacob Pivonka to amateur tryout agreements (ATO).

Krygier, 22, completed his fifth and final season at Michigan State University earlier this month, recording four points (one goal, three assists) in 28 games while serving as an alternate captain. He had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 158 total games with the Spartans including a career-high two goals, six assists and eight points in 36 games as a senior. The 6'2, 192-pound defenseman from Orlando, Florida also played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2016-18, earning 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 98 games.

Krygier, the son of former NHL forward Todd Krygier, was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (196th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Pivonka, 23, set career highs in goals (10), assists (eight) and points (18) in 37 games at the University of Nebraska Omaha this season. It was his only season with the Mavericks after spending each of the last four years at the University of Notre Dame, where he had 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 129 games. Pivonka helped the Fighting Irish win the Big Ten Championship during his freshman campaign in 2018-19. The 5'11, 198-pound native of Olathe, Kansas also played two seasons with the United States National Development Program from 2016-18, helping win the silver medal at the 2018 U18 World Junior Championship.

Pivonka, the son of former NHL forward Michal Pivonka, was selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Next Time Out: The Islanders head to Canada and begin a four-game road trip tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Laval Rocket at Place Bell. The game can be seen live via AHLTV.com or heard on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

