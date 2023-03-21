Matt Luff Recalled by Red Wings
March 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled forward Matt Luff from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Through 28 contests with the Griffins, Luff has amassed 25 points (8-17-25) and six penalty minutes. Since returning from injury on Jan. 28, the Windsor, Ontario, native has 17 points in 23 outings (5-12-17) and enjoyed a five-game point streak (2-4-6) from March 4-12, which was one game shy of tying his career high. Luff has appeared in seven games with the Red Wings this season, scoring one goal. The 25-year-old has seen action with Los Angeles, Nashville and Detroit throughout parts of five NHL campaigns and has accumulated 24 points (14-10-24) and 20 penalty minutes in 94 appearances. The Red Wings signed Luff to a one-year contract last offseason after being a part of the Nashville Predators' organization a season ago. Luff became the 194th Griffin to compete in the NHL when he made his Detroit debut on Oct. 27 at Boston.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Matt Luff
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
