Stars Hold Off Firebirds In Cedar Park

March 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Coachella Valley Firebirds' Austin Poganski battles Texas Stars' Ryan Shea, Matthew Murray and Tanner Kero

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski / Texas Stars) Coachella Valley Firebirds' Austin Poganski battles Texas Stars' Ryan Shea, Matthew Murray and Tanner Kero(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski / Texas Stars)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, held off the Coachella Valley Firebirds for a 3-1 victory Tuesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Scott Reedy scored the game's first goal for Texas when he picked up a drop pass from Curtis McKenzie and beat Christopher Gibson with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle 15:20 into the opening period. Despite trailing the Stars 1-0 after 20 minutes of action, the Firebirds carried a 14-7 shots advantage into the first intermission.

During a quiet middle stanza that saw no goals, Texas flipped the script and outshot Coachella Valley 16-7 to take a 23-21 lead in shots on goal.

Tye Kartye tied the game for Coachella Valley with 5:53 remaining in regulation when he found a way to beat Matt Murray with a one-timer from the right dot off a pass from Ryker Evans. Then with 4:22 left on the clock, Ryan Shea ripped a wrist shot from the left point that beat Gibson to give Texas a 2-1 lead. Reedy iced the game by potting an empty-net goal with 12.3 seconds remaining to cap a 3-1 victory for the Stars.

In his return to Cedar Park following a stint with Dallas in the NHL, Murray stood tall for Texas to improve to 15-9-5 after turning aside 32 of 33 shots. For the Firebirds, Gibson was handed the loss after surrendering a pair of goals on 32 shots.

The Stars play host to the Firebirds again Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. in the two-game series finale at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.