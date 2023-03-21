Stars Hold Off Firebirds In Cedar Park
March 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Coachella Valley Firebirds' Austin Poganski battles Texas Stars' Ryan Shea, Matthew Murray and Tanner Kero
(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski / Texas Stars)
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, held off the Coachella Valley Firebirds for a 3-1 victory Tuesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Scott Reedy scored the game's first goal for Texas when he picked up a drop pass from Curtis McKenzie and beat Christopher Gibson with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle 15:20 into the opening period. Despite trailing the Stars 1-0 after 20 minutes of action, the Firebirds carried a 14-7 shots advantage into the first intermission.
During a quiet middle stanza that saw no goals, Texas flipped the script and outshot Coachella Valley 16-7 to take a 23-21 lead in shots on goal.
Tye Kartye tied the game for Coachella Valley with 5:53 remaining in regulation when he found a way to beat Matt Murray with a one-timer from the right dot off a pass from Ryker Evans. Then with 4:22 left on the clock, Ryan Shea ripped a wrist shot from the left point that beat Gibson to give Texas a 2-1 lead. Reedy iced the game by potting an empty-net goal with 12.3 seconds remaining to cap a 3-1 victory for the Stars.
In his return to Cedar Park following a stint with Dallas in the NHL, Murray stood tall for Texas to improve to 15-9-5 after turning aside 32 of 33 shots. For the Firebirds, Gibson was handed the loss after surrendering a pair of goals on 32 shots.
The Stars play host to the Firebirds again Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. in the two-game series finale at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Images from this story
|
Coachella Valley Firebirds' Austin Poganski battles Texas Stars' Ryan Shea, Matthew Murray and Tanner Kero
(Andy Nietupski / Texas Stars)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2023
- Kinkaid Posts 21-Save Shutout in Colorado's 8-0 Win Over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Hold Off Firebirds In Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- San Diego Gulls Recognize World Down Syndrome Day - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Force Overtime, Fall to Crunch in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Top Amerks, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Sign Defenseman Cole Krygier to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks Vs Bakersfield Condors Game Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ontario Reign Sign Defenseman Cole Krygier to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Get Two from Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- It's Crunch Time for the Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Bears Visit Empire State, Host Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Sign Jagger Joshua to AHL Contract - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Max Crozier to Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Franklin Group - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bruins Buzz - March 21 - Providence Bruins
- Barracuda Sign Nathan Burke to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Continue Busy Stretch against Chicago, Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Ink Forward Brett Berard to ATO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'Birds Broadcast, Granted - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Monsters Introduce a New, Unique Fan Experience: the Modelo Fanboni - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Krygier, Pivonka to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Bridgeport Islanders
- Condors Take on Abbotsford at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Look to Stay Hot Through STAR WARS Night, Kids Free Sunday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Top Hockey Prospects in United States Come to Utica this Week - Utica Comets
- Matt Luff Recalled by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Poirier and Loans Murray to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game #61 - Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.