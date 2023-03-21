Dallas Recalls Poirier and Loans Murray to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Remi Poirier from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the Stars have loaned goaltender Matt Murray to Texas.

In his first professional season, Poirier has fashioned a 5-3-2 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 10 appearances with Texas this season. The 21-year-old netminder made his AHL debut on Nov. 9, 2022 at Colorado, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss. He earned his first career AHL victory on Feb. 19 at Milwaukee with a 33-save performance in a 3-2 overtime win.

The Farnham, Quebec native was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract on March 10, 2022.

Murray is 1-1-0 with a 3.52 goals-against average and .825 save percentage in two career appearances with Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut on March 2 at Chicago, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 5-2 Stars victory to become the first Stars rookie netminder to win in his NHL debut on the road since Mike Smith on Oct. 21, 2006.

The 25-year-old goaltender has appeared in 29 games this season for Texas, posting a 14-9-5 record, 2.36 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and three shutouts in his first professional season.

Murray co-leads rookie goaltenders and shares third overall in goals-against average and ranks seventh among rookies in save percentage. Murray also shares first among AHL rookies and third overall in shutouts and shares eighth among rookies in wins. He earned victories in five consecutive starts from Dec. 9-31, 2022 and recorded his third shutout of the 2022-23 campaign on Feb. 25 vs. Bakersfield.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta signed a one-year entry-level contract on Oct. 31, 2022.

