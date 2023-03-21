Wolf Pack Ink Forward Brett Berard to ATO

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Brett Berard on a three-year, entry-level contract that will begin with the 2023-24 season. In addition, Berard has agreed to an amateur tryout (ATO) with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Berard, 20, joins the Wolf Pack after three seasons at Providence College. In 36 games with the Friars this season, Berard scored 24 points (10 g, 14 a). In three seasons with the program, the native of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, appeared in 91 career games and scored 72 points (33 g, 39 a).

Selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers, Berard set career-highs in goals (18), assists (20), and points (38) in 36 games during the 2021-22 season with the Friars. He was named to the Hockey East Conference's Third All-Star Team following that 2021-22 campaign, and was named a Semifinalist for the Walter Brown Award, given annually to the best American-born D-1 college hockey player in New England.

Berard also helped Team USA win the Gold Medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He scored five points (1 g, 4 a) in seven games during the tournament. He also represented Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

