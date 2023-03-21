Barracuda Sign Nathan Burke to ATO

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Nathan Burke to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Burke, 24, has skated in four games with the ECHL'sOrlando Solar Bears this season, collecting a pair of assists. Before turning pro, he appeared in 36 contests this year at Bowling Green State University, where he totaled 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists), 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-seven rating, and was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee.

Before spending the last two seasons with the Falcons, the native of Scottsdale, Ariz., spent three years at the University of Minnesota. Over his five-year college career, the six-foot-two, 190-pounder appeared in 157 games, notching 80 points (46 goals, 34 assists), 36 penalty minutes, and a minus-five rating. In 2020-21, he helped the Gophers capture a B10 Championship.

In his final season of junior hockey, with the NAHL'sAberdeen Wings, he led the league in goals (32), and was a NAHL Second All-Star and All-Rookie First Teamer.

