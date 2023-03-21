Admirals Get Two from Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Michael McCarron and defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee.

Gravel has appeared in 18 games with Nashville this season, registering an assist on Feb. 19 at Minnesota while adding 18 blocked shots and 18 hits. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has also played in 45 games for the Admirals in 2022-23, recording 13 points (2g-11a) and a +5 rating.

McCarron has two points (1g-1a), 24 penalty minutes in 22 games for Nashville this season. He scored his first goal of 2022-23 on Oct. 27 vs. St. Louis and added his first assist three games later on Nov. 3 at Calgary. McCarron has appeared in 13 games for the Admirals, recording six points (2g-4a), five of which came during a three-game point streak from March 1-4 (1g-4a).

Gravel and McCarron will join the team in Toronto as the Admirals continue a five-game roadtrip Wednesday night against the Marlies. It will be Milwaukee's first visit to Toronto since Dec. 21, 2014. The Admirals return home April 1 to host Laval at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

