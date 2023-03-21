Admirals Get Two from Predators
March 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Michael McCarron and defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee.
Gravel has appeared in 18 games with Nashville this season, registering an assist on Feb. 19 at Minnesota while adding 18 blocked shots and 18 hits. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has also played in 45 games for the Admirals in 2022-23, recording 13 points (2g-11a) and a +5 rating.
McCarron has two points (1g-1a), 24 penalty minutes in 22 games for Nashville this season. He scored his first goal of 2022-23 on Oct. 27 vs. St. Louis and added his first assist three games later on Nov. 3 at Calgary. McCarron has appeared in 13 games for the Admirals, recording six points (2g-4a), five of which came during a three-game point streak from March 1-4 (1g-4a).
Gravel and McCarron will join the team in Toronto as the Admirals continue a five-game roadtrip Wednesday night against the Marlies. It will be Milwaukee's first visit to Toronto since Dec. 21, 2014. The Admirals return home April 1 to host Laval at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2023
- Admirals Get Two from Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- It's Crunch Time for the Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Bears Visit Empire State, Host Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Sign Jagger Joshua to AHL Contract - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Max Crozier to Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Franklin Group - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bruins Buzz - March 21 - Providence Bruins
- Barracuda Sign Nathan Burke to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Continue Busy Stretch against Chicago, Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Ink Forward Brett Berard to ATO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'Birds Broadcast, Granted - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Monsters Introduce a New, Unique Fan Experience: the Modelo Fanboni - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Krygier, Pivonka to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Bridgeport Islanders
- Condors Take on Abbotsford at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Look to Stay Hot Through STAR WARS Night, Kids Free Sunday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Top Hockey Prospects in United States Come to Utica this Week - Utica Comets
- Matt Luff Recalled by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Poirier and Loans Murray to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game #61 - Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Get Two from Predators
- Ads Finish Weekend with Win
- Ads Sign Two to PTOs
- Cooley Backstops Ads to Win Over Griffins
- Admirals Can't Handle Wolves