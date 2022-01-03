Toledo Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 17-6-0-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 5 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 31 vs. Indy (7-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 5 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 7 at Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 8 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 9 vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, January 3 through Sunday, January 9)

Monday, January 3 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Tuesday, January 4- Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, January 5 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 6 - No Practice

Friday, January 7 - Game at Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 8 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 9 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

A blowout win to cap Winterfest: Toledo finished off Winterfest in style with a dominating 7-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Friday night. Randy Gazzola led the way with a goal, two assists and finished with a plus 5 rating for the contest. The Walleye scored four times in the second period to push the lead out to 6-2 after two periods of play. The Walleye had not scored 7 goals in a games since November 14 against Indy. Toledo is 1-1-2 in games played outside at Fifth Third Field in their history.

Fans and more fans: Toledo welcomed a total of 21,312 fans through the gates for the two games the team played outside at Fifth Third Field. All-time in the four games played outside at the ballpark the Walleye have seen 43,615 fans for an average of 10,904 per contest. For the season, Toledo is topping the ECHL with an average of 7,700 per game.

Owning the middle frame: By outscoring Indy 4-1 in the second period this past weekend, the Walleye now own an advantage of 37-20 in the second period this year. The 20 goals allowed are the second fewest surrendered by a team this year (Idaho 18).

Back in the swing: Following just two games over the last two weeks the Walleye jump right back into heavy action with four games in five days. Three of those games are against the Fort Wayne Komets starting Wednesday in Fort Wayne. Toledo is 1-2-0 so far this season against their rivals. Friday night is the only non-Fort Wayne matchup of the week as the Walleye skate in Kalamazoo. Toledo has a record of 2-1-1 vs. the KWings so far this year.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Randy Gazzola (1 goal - 2 assists = 3 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (1-0-0, 1.79 GAA, .944 save %)

