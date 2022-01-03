Wheeling's Maniscalco Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Wheeling Nailers' defenseman Josh Maniscalco is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +14 during the month.

Maniscalco posted an even or better rating in 9 of his 10 games in December, including a +3 in three different games - Dec. 15 and Dec. 18 at Norfolk and Dec. 31 vs. Norfolk.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Pittsburgh, Maniscalco leads the league in plus-minus at +21 while leading rookie defensemen in goals (8) and points (19). His eight goals are tied for third overall among ECHL blueliners and his 19 points are tied for seventh. He has also skated in two games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Maniscalco tallied 52 points (15g-37a) in 71 career games at Arizona State University while also totaling 47 points (16g-31a) in 121 career games in the United States Hockey League with the U.S. National Team and Dubuque.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Josh Maniscalco with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Nailers' home game.

Runner-Up: Craig Martin, Jacksonville (+13).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Chris Lijdsman, Jimmy Mazza and Robbie Payne (+7); Allen - Branden Troock (+7); Atlanta - Derek Topatigh (+6); Cincinnati - Dajon Mingo (+12); Florida - Xavier Bouchard and Jake McLaughlin (+8); Fort Wayne - Kellen Jones (+12); Greenville - Justin Nachbaur and Bryce Reddick (+2); Idaho - Shawn McBride (+7); Indy - Christopher Cameron (+7); Iowa - Kaid Oliver (+3); Kalamazoo - Andrew DeBrincat (+8); Kansas City - Nick Pastujov (+7); Maine - J.D. Greenway, Alex Kile and Mathew Santos (+5); Newfoundland - Trent Bourque, Gordie Green, C.J. Hayes and Derian Plouffe (+2); Norfolk - Steven Leonard and Alex Tonge (-2); Orlando - Jake Transit (+6); Rapid City - Christian Evers (+6); Reading - Brad Morrison (+4); South Carolina - Patrick Holway (+1); Toledo - Randy Gazzola (+9); Trois-Rivières - Alexis D'Aoust (+9); Tulsa - Mike McKee (+10); Utah - Connor McDonald (+12); Wichita - Carson Vance (-1) and Worcester - Anthony Repaci (+4).

