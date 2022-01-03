Everblades Welcome Stingrays for Two Games

ESTERO, Fla. - It's a new year and a new opponent for the Florida Everblades. The Blades return to Hertz Arena for their first look at the South Carolina Stingrays this season. Games are slated for Friday, January 7 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, January 8 at 7:00 pm.

The Blades and Stingrays have not faced off this season, but the weekend's two-game series marks the first of eight games between the ECHL South Division rivals over the balance of the season. These two games are your last chance to see the Everblades on Hertz Arena ice prior to the ECHL All-Star Break scheduled for January 18-20.

Read more about the Blades' busy promotional schedule and great deals HERE.

ON ICE THIS WEEK

Friday, January 7 Everblades vs. Stingrays Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

PROMOTIONS: During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two tasty mushroom and swiss burgers for just $39! Tickets can also be purchased HERE.

Our busy Friday night is also Faith and Family Night. Any purchase of 20 group tickets will receive four free tickets. Premium level tickets are $25 each and include a free Everblades beach bag. Terrace level tickets are $15 apiece. Both options include a special post-game slapshot experience! Call at the office at (239)-948-PUCK to learn more!

Saturday, January 8 Everblades vs. Stingrays Hertz Arena 7:00 pm

PROMOTIONS: In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by Chris Bepko, kids' activities, and food and drinks for all ages! Tickets can also be purchased HERE.

Saturday's game is also Canadian Night at Hertz Arena, presented by TD Bank.

NEWS AND NOTES

LAST WEEK IN REVIEW: The Everblades took five of possible six points up for grabs in a three-game series at the Atlanta Gladiators. Over three games played in consecutive days, Florida outscored the Gladiators by a 10-5 margin. The good guys picked up a 2-0 win on New Year's Eve and a decisive 6-2 triumph on New Year's Day, but came up just a bit short in a 3-2 overtime loss on Sunday, despite John McCarron scoring to tie the game at 2-2 with just 1.1 seconds to play. In the three games, 12 different Everblades picked up at least one point, while eight different Blades scored at least one goal. Alex Aleardi led the way with four points (2 G, 2 A), while McCarron matched Aleardi with two goals. Jake Jaremko led the squad with three assists. Six other Everblades registered two assists.

THIS WEEK'S SLATE: The Everblades and South Carolina Stingrays will meet up for the first time this season, with a pair of games at Hertz Arena. Action on Friday night gets underway at 7:30 pm, while the puck drops Saturday night at 7:00 pm. The first home games of 2022 are the first two of five January home games at Hertz Arena, so be sure and join us for the last chance to see your Everblades in action on home ice before the ECHL All-Star Break slated for January 18-20.

LONG-TIME RIVALS: The two-game series on Friday and Saturday marks the first of eight games between the Everblades and South Carolina Stingrays this season. While the long-time rivals have not faced off this season, they are certainly quite familiar with each other, meeting 215 times since the Everblades first season in 1998-99. The Blades hold a 118-73-24 (.605) advantage in the all-time series. The 215 matchups - and 118 wins - are the Everblades' most against any other ECHL team. Last season, the Everblades won the regular-season series between the rivals by a 10-1-1-1 count, but the Stingrays prevailed in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, 3-2.

STINGRAY SIGHTING: Based in North Charleston, S.C., the South Carolina Stingrays are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears. Founded in 1993-94, the Stingrays have won three Kelly Cups, capturing the ultimate hardware in 1997, 2001 and 2009. Currently in seventh place in the ECHL South Division, the Stingrays have posted a 10-15-3-0 mark in 28 games, good for 23 points. Andrew Cherniwchan leads all Stingray skaters with 11 goals and 20 points this season, while Patrick Holway, who was loaned to San Jose of the AHL on December 10, continues to top the club with 12 assists.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: The Everblades are in second place in the ECHL South Division at 16-8-3-3 overall. With 38 points, the Blades are two points behind Jacksonville (19-9-1-1, 40 pts) for the top spot in the division. Orlando (16-12-1-0) sits in third place with 33 points, while Atlanta (13-13-2-1) is in fourth place with 29 points. Norfolk (12-16-0-1, 25 pts) is fifth, while Greenville (9-12-3-2) and South Carolina (10-15-3-0), round out the divisional table with 23 points each.

BLADES DOMINATE LEAGUE POINT LEADERS: Four Everblades rank in the ECHL Top-10 for points, with no other team having more than one player in the Top-14. Blake Winiecki continues to rank towards the top of the ECHL offensive leaders, as his 34 points ranks tied for second in the loop, while his 14 goals are good for sixth place. Alex Aleardi's 15 goals ranks in a tie for fourth, while his 28 points are tied for seventh. Joe Pendenza is tied for fourth with 29 points, while John McCarron is tied for seventh with 28 points and his plus-16 rating is tied for fifth.

CAM AND JAKE ALSO AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS: Cam Johnson ranks fifth among ECHL goaltenders with a 2.11 GAA. Among ECHL rookies, Jake Jaremko is tied for fifth place with 22 points, while he leads ECHL newcomers with eight power-play assists and is tied for the rookie lead with 10 power-play points.

