Sunday's Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières Game Rescheduled for January 27

GLENS FALLS, NY - The ECHL announced today that the postponed game between the Adirondack Thunder and the Trois-Rivières Lions on January 2nd has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 27th. The game will still take place at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY but game time will be 7:00pm.

Any tickets that were purchased for the January 2nd game can be exchanged for the game on January 27th or for any remaining Adirondack Thunder regular-season home game. Call 518-480-3355 or email info@echlthunder.com for any further questions.

The Thunder will host the Maine Mariners on Friday night in Glens Falls. Tickets are available on the SeatGeek App or at the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

