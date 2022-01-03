Weekly Roundup: Glads Gear up for Weekend Series

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (13-13-2-1) won one out of three games against the Florida Everblades (16-8-3-3) this past weekend in a three-game set at Gas South Arena. The Glads will take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-11-3-2) for another three-game series next weekend.

A Look Ahead

Atlanta will meet Greenville for three South Division matchups on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, Jan. 9 at 3:05 PM. The first two games of the weekend will take place at Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice, while the game on Sunday will be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

The Glads and Swamp Rabbits have already met six times this season, and both clubs have split the previous matchups with three wins a piece. Greenville currently resides back in sixth place in the South Division with 23 points and have lost their last six in a row.

Atlanta was shut out by Florida 2-0 on Friday night in Duluth. Nathan Perkovich and Kyle Neuber scored the two goals of the game for the Blades while goaltender Parker Gahagen completed a 25-save shutout for Florida. Atlanta's Chris Nell made 28 stops on 30 shots.

Saturday Slip

The Glads were outpaced 6-2 on Saturday against the Everblades. Mike Pelech and Cody Sylvester both recorded a goal and an assist on a pair of shorthanded goals for Atlanta, but Florida managed to pull away in the third period. The Everblades potted both a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the special teams battle.

Sunday Revenge

Atlanta pulled out a 3-2 overtime victory at home on Sunday afternoon against Florida. The Gladiators led 2-0 heading into the third period after goals from Cody Sylvester and Gabe Guertler. Florida's Joe Pendenza snuck in a shorthanded goal in the middle of the third, and John McCarron tied the game for the Blades with one second left in regulation. The Glads regrouped in OT, and Derek Nesbitt scored the game-winner.

Transaction Report

Dec. 29 - Dino Balsamo - Signed (SPC)

Dec. 29 - Matt Gomercic - Signed (SPC)

SPC - Standard Player Contract

