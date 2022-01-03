Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 11

INDY FUEL WEEK 11 RESULTS: 2-1-0-1, 10-14-2-2 Overall

Tuesday, December 28 - Fuel 4 vs Norfolk 0:

In the first meeting ever between the two teams, the Indy Fuel hosted the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday night. After a scoreless first period, the Fuel scored four goals and saw Michael Lackey earn his first shutout as they cruised to a win on Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 29 - Fuel 2 vs Norfolk 3 SO:

Playing the second half of back-to-back games, the Indy Fuel hosted the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday night. After finishing tied 2-2, the Fuel and Admirals went to sudden-death overtime and shootout before Norfolk earned the 3-2 win.

Friday, December 31 - Fuel 2 at Toledo 7:

In the first-ever outdoor game for Indy, the Fuel visited the Toledo Walleye at Fifth Third Field on New Year's Eve. Although scoring the opening goal, the Fuel gave up seven goals in their second loss in a row.

Sunday, January 2 - Fuel 4 vs Iowa 1:

Playing the first game of the calendar year, the Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. After a scoreless first period, Indy saw four goals from CJ Eick, Spencer Watson and Seamus Malone (2) as they won 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

INDY FUEL WEEK 12 SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 7 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, January 8 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

GETTING REST

After playing four games in Week 11, the Fuel will have a a few days off before beginning a home and home series with the Wheeling Nailers. "We want to make sure we are as smart as we possibly can be and stay healthy and prepare for Wheeling. A home and home with Wheeling is pretty big," said Doug Christiansen following Indy's 4-1 win over Iowa. Indy needs to earn points in order to stay out in the playoff picture. They are currently seven points out of the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

OIL DROPS:

Michael Lackey earned his first shutout of the season on Tuesday

Jared Thomas' point streak snapped at 14 games

Thomas' point streak was the second-longest in franchise history

Jan Mandat has a goal and five assists in his last four games

Seamus Malone has four goals in his last four games

Spencer Watson has eight goals in his last 10 games

Watson is tied for fourth in the ECHL in goals (15)

CJ Eick is on a three-game point streak (1g, 2a)

Brycen Martin played his first game in a Fuel uniform on Sunday and picked up an assist

Team Notes

With two wins at home this week, the Fuel are 8-4-0-1 on home ice

Indy is 4th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (17.54)

The Fuel are 7-5-2-1 when scoring first

The Fuel have the 9th best power play in the ECHL (22.2%)

The Fuel are 24th in the ECHL on the PK (75.1%)

Indy is 7-1-0-0 when leading after 2 periods

The Fuel are averaging 3.39 goals for per game putting them in 9th in the league

The team is 23rd in the ECHL in goals against (3.64)

