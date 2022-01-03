Nolan Kneen Signs a PTO with Charlotte

Allen Americans defenseman Nolan Kneen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that defenseman Nolan Kneen, has been signed to a Professional Tryout Contract by the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Nolan Kneen is in his second season of professional hockey with the Americans. In 15 games this year Kneen has nine points (3 goals and 6 assists). He is eighth on the team in scoring.

The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound blueliner played in 25 games last season for the Americans before suffering a season-ending injury.

Kneen played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with both Kamloops and Saskatoon. He had 40 points in 61 games with the Blades (Saskatoon) in his final year of juniors.

He joins both Ryan Lohin and Luke Henman on the Checkers roster. The Americans return to action on Friday night at home against the Tulsa Oilers.

