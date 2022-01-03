Nolan Kneen Signs a PTO with Charlotte
January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that defenseman Nolan Kneen, has been signed to a Professional Tryout Contract by the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).
Nolan Kneen is in his second season of professional hockey with the Americans. In 15 games this year Kneen has nine points (3 goals and 6 assists). He is eighth on the team in scoring.
The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound blueliner played in 25 games last season for the Americans before suffering a season-ending injury.
Kneen played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with both Kamloops and Saskatoon. He had 40 points in 61 games with the Blades (Saskatoon) in his final year of juniors.
He joins both Ryan Lohin and Luke Henman on the Checkers roster. The Americans return to action on Friday night at home against the Tulsa Oilers.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans defenseman Nolan Kneen
(Tim Broussard)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2022
- Nelson, Baylis, Coatta Called up to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Josh Maniscalco Earns AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Wheeling Nailers
- Wheeling's Maniscalco Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Thunder Acquire Defenseman Kyle Thacker from Cyclones - Adirondack Thunder
- Nolan Kneen Signs a PTO with Charlotte - Allen Americans
- Thunder Weekly, January 3 - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Shutout Iowa to Closeout 2021 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Tuesday's Mavericks vs. Allen Game Postponed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Game in KC Scheduled for Tuesday Night Postponed - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 3, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Craig Martin Earns AHL Call-Up to AHL's Charlotte Checkers - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Weeky - January 3, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Gear up for Weekend Series - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Welcome Stingrays for Two Games - Florida Everblades
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 11 - Indy Fuel
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: Week 11 - K-Wings Set to Play on Rainbow Ice for First Time - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.