Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears celebrate a win on the ice

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears celebrate a win on the ice(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears get to enjoy a rare week off of games this week, following a 3-0-0 sweep of their games last week to close out 2021 and ring in the New Year.

The Solar Bears play their next game when they host the South Carolina Stingrays on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Purchase single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season!

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 16-12-1-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-5-0-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 3rd of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 14 points

MOST GOALS: Luke Boka - 9

MOST ASSISTS: Tristin Langan - 12 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 29 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jake Transit - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Florida Everblades: 4-3 W

Hunter Fejes scored two shorthanded goals while Braydon Barker and Owen Robinson also found the back of the net, and Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak and extended their road win streak to three games.

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 5-4 OTW

The Solar Bears closed out 2021 with a comeback victory as they hosted South Carolina for the first time this season. Luke McInnis and Luke Boka scored in the third period to tie the game after trailing 4-2, and Boka netted his second OT-winning goal of the season to lift Orlando.

Saturday, Jan. 1 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 3-2 W

Hunter Fejes scored twice and Brad Barone made 39 saves to give Orlando its fourth straight road victory.

Click to watch every Solar Bears game this season on FloHockey!

Purchase a dinner/ticket package for Friday, January 14 vs. Wheeling

BITES:

The Solar Bears enter the week with a four-game road winning streak and have won their last three games.

Hunter Fejes recorded seven points (5g-2a) in three games last week, including one power-play tally, two shorthanded goals and two game-winners.

Orlando is third with seven shorthanded goals scored.

Brad Barone is second in the ECHL with a .934 save percentage and tied for fourth with 10 wins.

Orlando is 12-1-0-0 when scoring first.

Luke Boka is tied for first among ECHL rookies with three game-winning goals.

The Solar Bears are 10-1-1-0 when leading after two periods.

Nominate a Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month Today!

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.000%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 20 GP, 14-5-0, .909%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 13 GP, 2g-8a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 29 GP, 0g-6a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 1 GP, 1-0-0, .

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

We catch up with Nick Niedert, who served as a backup goaltender for the Solar Bears during the 2012-13 season, one of dozens of stops in a minor league career that stretched over an improbable 17 seasons. Niedert talks about his journey, along with his latest career as the head coach of an expansion club in the SPHL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.