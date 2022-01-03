Komets Shutout Iowa to Closeout 2021
January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets shutout Iowa 1-0 on New Year's Eve to pull the team within in one point of division leading Toledo. The two teams will face each other this Wednesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. The team skates into the new year on a three game winning streak, and a record of 16-7-3-0 35pt. The Komets are 2-0-1 against the rival Walleye this season.
Last week's results
Fri 12/31 vs Iowa FW 1 - IWA 0 W
About last week - Friday night, the Komets finished 2021 with a home win over the expansion Iowa Heartlanders. They took the game 1-0 in front of 9,463 fans at the Coliseum. After a scoreless first period, Matthew Barnaby would net the only goal of the game at 2:37 of the second period. The Komets would outshoot Iowa 33-13. Goaltender Bailey Brkin would get his second straight win and first shutout.
Special K's - Over the past two games, the Komets scored two power play goals on seven opportunities, while giving up three power play goals to their opponents on eight total chances.
Komets streaks - Mathew Barnaby has goals in three straight games.
Komet leaders-
POINTS: Will Graber 23
GOALS: Will Graber 9
ASSISTS: Will Graber 14
Kellen Jones 14
PP GOALS: Jameson Milam 2
Matt Alvaro 2
SH GOALS: Kellen Jones 2
GW GOALS: Kellen Jones 3
SHOTS: Connor Corcoran 73
PIM: Chays Ruddy 37
+/- : Kellen Jones 18
Icing the puck - With wins over Indy, Cincinnati and Iowa, the Komets have now won three or more games in a row three times this season. The Komets have shutout their opponents four times this season, the most since '16-'17 when the team registered seven. Bailey Brkin has not allowed a goal in his last 88:15 of play. Sam Harvey has the longest shutout streak of the season at 107:39. The team only gave up 13 shots on Friday, the fewest in one game this season. The franchise record for fewest shots allowed in game is eight, set on February 8, 2003, in a 1-0 win over Kalamazoo. The Komets are 10-3-2 at home this season, the second most home wins in the league. The club is 4-1-1 on the current seven game home stand. Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Kellen Jones and Zach Tolkinen have played in all 26 games this season.
This week - The Komets host Toledo on Wednesday, travel to Cincinnati on Friday and Toledo returns on Saturday before the team heads to Toledo for a 5:15 p.m. start on Sunday.
Upcoming promotions
Friday, January 14, the Komets will face Indy at the Coliseum at 7:35 p.m. The team will honor Dr. Martin Luther King with specialty jerseys, presented by CareSource. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to Healthier Moms and Babies.
