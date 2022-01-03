Josh Maniscalco Earns AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Wheeling Nailers defenseman Josh Maniscalco

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that defenseman Josh Maniscalco is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December.

Maniscalco, 22, had a tremendous month of December, as he finished tied for second on the team with six goals, six assists, and 12 points in ten games, and found the scoresheet in all but one contest. Josh earned the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month, thanks to his +14 rating during December, which helped propel him into the league lead in that category at +21. The blueliner finished on the plus side in nine of ten games, and turned in a +3 rating three times during a four-game span. Maniscalco leads all ECHL rookie defensemen with eight goals and 19 points in 20 games.

The native of Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania has seen AHL time for the second year in a row, as he has appeared in two games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, following eight games with them in 2020-21. Prior to turning pro, Josh attended Arizona State University for two seasons, where he racked up 52 points in 71 games.

Josh Maniscalco is the eighth Nailer all-time to earn the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Peformer of the Month Award, and is the first to do so since Nick Saracino in December of 2018.

The Nailers will return to the ice for three home games this week, starting on Wednesday night at 7:10, when they face the Reading Royals. Wheeling will then be home on Saturday at 7:10 against the Indy Fuel, in a game which will feature a gift exchange. Finally, the week will wrap up on Sunday, January 9th at 4:10 against the Kalamazoo Wings. Following that night's contest, there will be a skate with the odd-numbered players. Season memberships, single game tickets, and holiday packages are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

