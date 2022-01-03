Late Goal Powers Mavs Past Oilers

January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







TULSA, OK - The Kansas City Mavericks looked to get back into the win column against the Tulsa Oilers, a team in which they have yet to beat this season.

The Mavericks would hold a 3-2 lead after two periods of play. Tulsa would strike quickly in the third period to tie the game 3-3. However, a late goal by Kansas City captain Lane Scheidl at 18:03 would power the Mavericks to a win on the road. Darik Angeli would add an empty netter to make the final score 5-3 Kansas City.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.