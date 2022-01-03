Tuesday's Mavericks vs. Allen Game Postponed

January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The ECHL announced on Monday that the Allen at Kansas City game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

All ticketholders' tickets for the rescheduled game will be valid for the new game date.

The Mavericks host the Wichita Thunder on Friday, January 7 at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.