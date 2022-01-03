Tuesday's Mavericks vs. Allen Game Postponed
January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The ECHL announced on Monday that the Allen at Kansas City game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.
A make-up date has not been determined at this time.
All ticketholders' tickets for the rescheduled game will be valid for the new game date.
The Mavericks host the Wichita Thunder on Friday, January 7 at 7:05 p.m.
