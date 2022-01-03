ECHL Transactions - January 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 3, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Caleb Cameron, D

Jacksonville:

Alex Renaud, F

Maine:

Stephen Mundinger, G

Newfoundland:

Nathan Ouellet, F

Worcester:

Jason Pawloski, G

Austin Block, F

Bobby Butler, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve

Allen:

Delete Nolan Kneen, D loaned to Charlotte

Cincinnati:

Add Cody Caron, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Scott Kirton, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Thacker, D traded to Adirondack

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F traded to Idaho

Greenville:

Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG

Delete Bobby Russell, D loaned to Charlotte [1/2]

Delete Max Zimmer, F recalled by Charlotte [1/2]

Idaho:

Delete Jeremy Yablonski, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Jacksonville:

Delete Colin Markison, F placed on reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F loaned to Charlotte

Kalamazoo:

Delete Jet Greaves, G recalled by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Mathew Santos, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Callum Booth, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Andrew Peski, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Nick Master, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Metis Roelens, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Andrew Romano, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/2]

Delete Mathew Santos, F loaned to Springfield [1/1]

Norfolk:

Add Paul Meyer, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Cody Milan, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Delete Stephen Baylis, F loaned to Tucson

Delete Max Coatta, F loaned to Tucson

Delete Logan Nelson, F loaned to Tucson

Reading:

Add Garrett McFadden, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Garrett McFadden, D loaned to Lehigh Valley

Delete Mike Crocock, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Joe Young, G released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Delete Matt Madore, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Chris Martenet, D loaned to Belleville

Tulsa:

Delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Delete Matt Calas, G released as EBUG

Delete Matt Foley, D loaned to Tucson

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Worcester:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G returned from loan to Syracuse

Add Matthew Sredl, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

