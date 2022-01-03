ECHL Transactions - January 3
January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 3, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Caleb Cameron, D
Jacksonville:
Alex Renaud, F
Maine:
Stephen Mundinger, G
Newfoundland:
Nathan Ouellet, F
Worcester:
Jason Pawloski, G
Austin Block, F
Bobby Butler, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve
Allen:
Delete Nolan Kneen, D loaned to Charlotte
Cincinnati:
Add Cody Caron, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Scott Kirton, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Thacker, D traded to Adirondack
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F traded to Idaho
Greenville:
Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG
Delete Bobby Russell, D loaned to Charlotte [1/2]
Delete Max Zimmer, F recalled by Charlotte [1/2]
Idaho:
Delete Jeremy Yablonski, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Jacksonville:
Delete Colin Markison, F placed on reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F loaned to Charlotte
Kalamazoo:
Delete Jet Greaves, G recalled by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Mathew Santos, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Callum Booth, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Andrew Peski, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Nick Master, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Metis Roelens, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Andrew Romano, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/2]
Delete Mathew Santos, F loaned to Springfield [1/1]
Norfolk:
Add Paul Meyer, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Cody Milan, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Delete Stephen Baylis, F loaned to Tucson
Delete Max Coatta, F loaned to Tucson
Delete Logan Nelson, F loaned to Tucson
Reading:
Add Garrett McFadden, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Garrett McFadden, D loaned to Lehigh Valley
Delete Mike Crocock, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Joe Young, G released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Delete Matt Madore, G released as EBUG
Toledo:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Chris Martenet, D loaned to Belleville
Tulsa:
Delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Delete Matt Calas, G released as EBUG
Delete Matt Foley, D loaned to Tucson
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Worcester:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G returned from loan to Syracuse
Add Matthew Sredl, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
