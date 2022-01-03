Craig Martin Earns AHL Call-Up to AHL's Charlotte Checkers

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Craig Martin has been loaned to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL)

Martin, 26, earns his first AHL call-up having posted a career-high 28 points (12g, 16a) in 30 games played this season. Martin is in his third season with the Icemen and currently leads the team in scoring.

Martin collected 10 points (7g, 3a) in 32 games played last season. During the 2019-20 season, Martin logged 23 points with eight goals as a rookie split between Jacksonville and the Adirondack Thunder. The 6-1, 182-pound forward totaled 75 points (27g, 48a) in 134 games during his four collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2015-2019. The Trail, BC resident Martin was acquired by the Icemen from Adirondack on November 26, 2019.

The Icemen continue their road trip on Wednesday when they open up a three-game set with the Norfolk Admirals at the Scope Arena. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & at FloHockey.TV.

