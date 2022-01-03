Steelheads Weeky - January 3, 2021

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (16-11-1) enter a six-game stretch against the Utah Grizzlies with the opening three games in Bose this week.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, December 31 @ Allen Americans: L 4-1

Shots: Steelheads 32, Americans 35

PP: Steelheads 1-for-3, Americans 1-for-6

Scoring didn't pick up until the second period, but the Steelheads found the opening strike. Forward Luc Brown (PP, 3:15 2nd) was led in low by forward A.J. White to push it through and connect for the 1-0 lead. However, the Americans would tie the game on the power play later in the frame to force a stalemate in to the final frame. The Americans then scored two breakaway goals and sealed off the contest with an empty net tally in the 4-1 result.

Saturday, January 1 @ Allen Americans: L 3-2

Shots: Steelheads 37, Americans 20

PP: Steelheads 1-for-7, Americans 2-for-4

The Steelheads struck early in a strong possessive game thanks to forward Will Merchant (3:06 1st) to take the swift 1-0 lead. The Americans rebounded well on the power play throughout the night, answering later in the frame to tie the contest into the middle frame. In the second period, Steelheads forward A.J. White (PP, 9:45 2nd) finished off a stretch pass from defenseman Michael Prapavessis to answer on their own man-advantage to take the 2-1 edge. Though the Americans had a goal called back late in the frame, they capitalized on the power play early in the third period and netted the game-winner with under two minutes remaining to sneak away with the 3-2 win.

Sunday, January 2 @ Allen Americans: L 5-3

Shots: Steelheads 35, Americans 33

PP: Steelheads 1-for-4, Americans 0-for-2

The Steelheads netted their fifth-straight game with the opening tally late in the first period thanks to forward Zack Andrusiak (17:01 1st) on a rebound to take the 1-0 lead. Andrusiak (PP, 6:07 2nd) added his second tally on a breakaway through the middle to double the advantage before the Americans struck with two goals in three minutes for a 2-2 game. Steelheads forward Luc Brown (12:14 2nd) cashed in on a rebound off the left post for the slight edge, 3-2, heading into the third period. An early tally for the Americans plus an odd bounce that found the net and an empty net tally sealed off the 5-3 result.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, January 5 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, January 7 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 8 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads open a six-game stretch against the Utah Grizzlies with three-game series at each home building. The Steelheads have taken two of the first three games in the 16-game season series against the Grizzlies, winning their lone home meeting at Idaho Central Arena on Opening Night and splitting the two games in Utah in consecutive days. The Steelheads have won 11 of their last 14 meetings with the Grizzlies dating back to the 2019-20 season, only falling on Nob. 1, 2019 (5-4 L), Jan. 20, 2020 (2-1 SOL) and Oct. 24, 2021 (4-0 L). The Steelheads are 108-53-26 all-time against the Grizzlies in the ECHL era as well as 50-29-13 on the road.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

4 For $50 Family Friday: Get four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 and bring out the whole family for a Friday night with the Steelheads. Limited availability that sell out fast, so go to idahosteelheads.com to get yours today.

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The second of 11 $2 Beer Wednesdays comes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 against the Allen Americans. Get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

ICCU Hat Giveaway: The third giveaway night of the season comes on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:10 p.m. when the first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a free Steelheads hat, courtesy of Idaho Central Credit Union. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads return home with an 11-4-0 record at home, which is the best in the ECHL by win percentage (.733) and tied for the most home wins with Jacksonville (11).

- The Steelheads have outshot their opponents in 24 of 28 games this season and own a league-best 2.21 goals-against per game.

- A.J. White became the 5th Steelheads player in the ECHL era to reach 100 career assists over the weekend and enters the week now on a five-game point streak (3-6-9) with three multi-point games.

- Luc Brown is on a three-game point streak (2-2-4) and sits tied for second on the team in goals, assists and points (10-11-21).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 11 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 17 -A.J. White

POINTS: 28 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 5 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 1 - Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 2 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk/Zack Andrusiak/Colton Kehler/Kyle Marino/Colby McAuley

PIMS: 38 - Colby McAuley

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Casey Johnson

SHOTS: 91 - Luc Brown

WINS 7 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 1.66 - Matt Jurusik

SAVE %: .935 - Matt Jurusik

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 19-10-1-0 39 pts

2. STEELHEADS 16-11-0-1 33 pts

3. Rapid City 13-13-2-2 30 pts

4. Tulsa 14-11-0-1 29 pts

5. Allen 12-9-3-0 27 pts

6. Kansas City 13-14-1-0 27 pts

7. Wichita 10-15-4-0 24 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads come back to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

