Steelheads Acquire Forward Jimmy Lodge from Cincinnati

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have acquired forward Jimmy Lodge from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.

Lodge, 26, played two games with the Cyclones during the 2021-22 season, posting one assist with a plus-two rating. The Downingtown, Penn. native began the season with the Watertown Wolves (FPHL) and earned 13 points (2-11-13) with seven penalty minutes after sitting out during the 2020-21 season. He has played 97 ECHL games between Cincinnati, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye and Tulsa Oilers, tallying 68 points (23-45-68) with 75 penalty minutes and a plus-20 rating since the 2015-16 season

Lodge began his career with the St. John's IceCaps and Manitoba Moose starting with his AHL debut in 2014-15 and owns 25 points (11-14-25) in 114 games, and he also played for two games with HK Poprad in Slovakia during the 2019-20 season. He was selected 84th overall (3rd Round) by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1 forward skated for four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with over three seasons with the Saginaw Spirit and closed his career with the Mississauga Steelheads. In his 226 OHL games between 2011-12 and 2014-15, Lodge boasted 188 points (83-105-188) with 140 penalty minutes and also played in 20 postseason games. He was a member of Team USA at the 2013 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Steelheads come back to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies.

