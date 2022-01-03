Steelheads Acquire Forward Jimmy Lodge from Cincinnati
January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have acquired forward Jimmy Lodge from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.
Lodge, 26, played two games with the Cyclones during the 2021-22 season, posting one assist with a plus-two rating. The Downingtown, Penn. native began the season with the Watertown Wolves (FPHL) and earned 13 points (2-11-13) with seven penalty minutes after sitting out during the 2020-21 season. He has played 97 ECHL games between Cincinnati, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye and Tulsa Oilers, tallying 68 points (23-45-68) with 75 penalty minutes and a plus-20 rating since the 2015-16 season
Lodge began his career with the St. John's IceCaps and Manitoba Moose starting with his AHL debut in 2014-15 and owns 25 points (11-14-25) in 114 games, and he also played for two games with HK Poprad in Slovakia during the 2019-20 season. He was selected 84th overall (3rd Round) by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1 forward skated for four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with over three seasons with the Saginaw Spirit and closed his career with the Mississauga Steelheads. In his 226 OHL games between 2011-12 and 2014-15, Lodge boasted 188 points (83-105-188) with 140 penalty minutes and also played in 20 postseason games. He was a member of Team USA at the 2013 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
The Steelheads come back to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2022
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Jimmy Lodge from Cincinnati - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavs Take Night One of Military Appreciation Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Late Goal Powers Mavs Past Oilers - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Sunday's Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières Game Rescheduled for January 27 - Adirondack Thunder
- MLK Weekend Tribute Night with the Komets on January 14, 2022 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Bring Back Josh Couturier - Maine Mariners
- Nelson, Baylis, Coatta Called up to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Josh Maniscalco Earns AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Wheeling Nailers
- Wheeling's Maniscalco Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Thunder Acquire Defenseman Kyle Thacker from Cyclones - Adirondack Thunder
- Nolan Kneen Signs a PTO with Charlotte - Allen Americans
- Thunder Weekly, January 3 - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Shutout Iowa to Closeout 2021 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Tuesday's Mavericks vs. Allen Game Postponed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Game in KC Scheduled for Tuesday Night Postponed - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 3, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Craig Martin Earns AHL Call-Up to AHL's Charlotte Checkers - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Weeky - January 3, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Gear up for Weekend Series - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Welcome Stingrays for Two Games - Florida Everblades
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 11 - Indy Fuel
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: Week 11 - K-Wings Set to Play on Rainbow Ice for First Time - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.