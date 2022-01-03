Thunder Weekly, January 3

January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four times last week to close 2021 and open the New Year. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Monday, December 27

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-2 L

Wednesday, December 29

Allen at Wichita,, 5-3 L

Friday, December 31

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-3 L (OT)

Saturday, January 1

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-3 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 7

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 8

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

**All games can -be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for home games and 6:40 p.m. for road games. For Sunday home games, the show starts at 3:30 p.m. and 25 minutes before puck drop on the road. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 6-7-3-0

AWAY: 4-8-1-0

OVERALL: 10-15-4-0

Last 10: 0-7-3-0

Streak: 0-10-3-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 24 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Carter Johnson, 10

Assists: Brayden Watts, 21

Points: Brayden Watts, 28

+/-: Carter Johnson, Nick Minerva, +2

PIM: Sean Allen, 83

OT STRUGGLE - Wichita played four games this past week and opened up 2022 this past Saturday night. The Thunder have lost their last two games in overtime to Kansas City, both by the same score of 4-3. In games decided in overtime, the Thunder are 0-4, but are 3-0 in games decided in the shootout.

CAREER HIGH - Brayden Watts took over the team-lead in points over the weekend. He set a new career-high with 21 assists and needs two more points to equal his rookie totals from last season in which he tallied 30 points (10g, 20a). Watts has points in six-straight games, netting nine points over that span (2g, 7a). Watts is tied for eighth in scoring and second in the league in assists.

HEY ROOK - Carter Johnson had an outstanding week for the Thunder. He finished with three goals and three helpers in four games. Johnson also has a six-game point-streak, netting nine points over that stretch (3g, 6a). Johnson moved into a second-place tie in rookie scoring with 24 points (10g, 14a).

COMING ON - Michal Stinil is starting to find his groove offensively for the Thunder. He has points in three-straight and points in five of his last six outings.

EXELLING - Billy Exell has three points over his last two games. The second-year forward recorded 24 points (8g, 16a) in 50 games during his rookie season in 2019-20.

SHOOTING GALLERY - Jake Theut made a career-high 59 saves on Saturday night. He set a new season-high in the ECHL for saves made by a goaltender. It was also a season-high for shots allowed by an opponent as Kansas City fired 63 shots on net.

THUNDERBOLTS... Sean Allen is tied for fourth in penalty minutes (83) and tied for third in major penalties (5)...Cam Clarke is tied for 17th among defenseman with 15 points...Wichita has power play goals in two of his last three games...Wichita is 5-2-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 2-0-0 in four-goal games...

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.