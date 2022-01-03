Americans Game in KC Scheduled for Tuesday Night Postponed
January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The ECHL announced on Monday that the Allen at Kansas City game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.
The Americans are 0-2 against Kansas City this season, dropping a 7-5 game in Independence on November 6TH, and a 7-4 decision in Allen on November 13th.
The Americans host the Tulsa Oilers this Friday night at 7:05 pm at CUTX Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for SEATS.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2022
- Thunder Weekly, January 3 - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Shutout Iowa to Closeout 2021 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Tuesday's Mavericks vs. Allen Game Postponed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Game in KC Scheduled for Tuesday Night Postponed - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 3, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Craig Martin Earns AHL Call-Up to AHL's Charlotte Checkers - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Weeky - January 3, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Gear up for Weekend Series - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Welcome Stingrays for Two Games - Florida Everblades
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 11 - Indy Fuel
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: Week 11 - K-Wings Set to Play on Rainbow Ice for First Time - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.