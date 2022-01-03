Americans Game in KC Scheduled for Tuesday Night Postponed

Allen, Texas - The ECHL announced on Monday that the Allen at Kansas City game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The Americans are 0-2 against Kansas City this season, dropping a 7-5 game in Independence on November 6TH, and a 7-4 decision in Allen on November 13th.

The Americans host the Tulsa Oilers this Friday night at 7:05 pm at CUTX Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for SEATS.

