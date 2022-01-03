Thunder Acquire Defenseman Kyle Thacker from Cyclones

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have acquired defenseman Kyle Thacker from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

In 19 ECHL games this season, including 14 with Cincinnati and five with Iowa, Thacker netted two goals and added one assist. The Mississauga, ON native has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Evansville Thunderbolts, Fayetteville Marksmen, and Peoria Rivermen. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound lefty has also appeared in four games for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers.

Prior to his professional career, Thacker played collegiate hockey at SUNY-Potsdam (NCAA-III). In 91 games with the Bears, Thacker notched 41 points (8 goals, 33 assists) in 91 games and served as team captain during his senior season in 2017-18.

