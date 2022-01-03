Nelson, Baylis, Coatta Called up to Tucson

Rapid City Rush celebrate after a goal

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forwards Logan Nelson, Stephen Baylis and Max Coatta have each been loaned to the Tucson Roadrunners.

Nelson heads to Tucson for the second time this season, as he was previously called up by the Roadunners in December but did not appear in a game before being returned to the Rush. He is the ECHL leader in both points and assists; Nelson has put up ten goals and 25 assists in 29 games for Rapid City this season.

Baylis leads the Rush with 14 goals on the season and is second on the team with 27 points. He has appeared in all 30 of Rapid City's games and has set new career-highs in goals, assists (13) and points. The third-year pro has appeared in the AHL once before, skating in two games for the Ontario Reign in the 2019-20 season.

Coatta opened the season by playing one game for Tucson and joins the Roadrunners for his second stint this season. In 30 games for the Rush, he has put up new career-highs with 12 goals, ten assists and 22 points.

Rapid City returns to action on Friday night for the first of three games against the Iowa Heartlanders. It's Nugget's Birthday, presented by Fleet Farm, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at The Monument Ice Arena.

