Mavs Take Night One of Military Appreciation Weekend
January 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks welcomed the Iowa Heartlanders to Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday in night one of Military Appreciation Weekend.
After a scoreless first period, the Heartlanders struck first just 22 seconds into the second period to take a 1-0. The Mavericks would respond in a big way, scoring three straight unanswered goals, including two in the third period to skate away with a 3-1 win on Friday night. Mavericks goaltender, Daniil Chechelev would stop 27 of 28 Hearlanders shots in the win.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.