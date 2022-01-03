Mavs Take Night One of Military Appreciation Weekend

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks welcomed the Iowa Heartlanders to Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday in night one of Military Appreciation Weekend.

After a scoreless first period, the Heartlanders struck first just 22 seconds into the second period to take a 1-0. The Mavericks would respond in a big way, scoring three straight unanswered goals, including two in the third period to skate away with a 3-1 win on Friday night. Mavericks goaltender, Daniil Chechelev would stop 27 of 28 Hearlanders shots in the win.

