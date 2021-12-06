Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 12-5-0-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 4 vs. Wheeling (4-3 OT Win)

December 5 vs. Cincinnati (4-3 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 8 at Iowa at 8:00 p.m. (7:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 10 at Iowa at 8:00 p.m. (7:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 11 at Iowa at 8:00 p.m. (7:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, December 6 through Sunday, December 12)

Monday, December 6 - Travel to Iowa

Tuesday, December 7 - Practice in Iowa

Wednesday, December 8 - Game at Iowa at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 9 - Practice in Iowa

Friday, December 10 - Game at Iowa at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 - Game at Iowa at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 12 - Travel back to Toledo

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Two for two last weekend: The Walleye pushed its winning streak to four consecutive games overall with wins over Wheeling and Cincinnati at the Huntington Center. TJ Hensick scored in overtime Saturday night for the Walleye beat the Nailers 4-3. Marcus Vela's two power play goals led Toledo to Sunday's 4-3 win over Cincinnati.

Leading the league: Toledo boasts the top scoring duo in the league currently with TJ Hensick (14G, 15A) leading with 29 points in 17 games and Josh Dickinson who is second in the league in scoring with 25 points (9G, 16A). As a team, the Walleye continue to pace the ECHL with 72 goals scored on the season (average of 4.24 per contest).

Attendance continues to rise The Walleye picked up its fourth sellout on the year Saturday night with 8,078 inside the Huntington Center. Through seven home games, Toledo tops the ECHL in average attendance with 7,043 per contest and has a league 63,383 totals fans come through the Huntington Center gates.

Three straight in OT: Saturday's win was the third consecutive game for the Walleye that went past regulation. Only once in Walleye history had a team played four consecutive games (March 2 through March 9, 2012). All four of those games went past overtime and finished in a shootout.

Rolling to Iowa for three: Toledo starts a two week stretch that will see them play six road contests. The first three are in Iowa to take on the Heartlanders. The Walleye are 4-0-0 against Iowa so far this year, including winning a pair at Iowa back in October.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Marcus Vela (4 goals - 1 assist = 5 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (1-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .921 save %)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.