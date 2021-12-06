Mavs Fall 4-1 to Iowa Wednesday Night
December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
CORALVILLE, IA - The Mavericks end a four game road trip in Iowa with a matchup with the Heartlanders the night before Thanksgiving.
The Heartlanders jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, scoreing just 1:50 into the contest. Iowa would take the one goal lead to the break.
In the second period, the Heartlanders quickly added two more to extend the lead to 3-0 and the Mavericks found themselves in a hole that they needed to fina a way to climb out of. Kansas City would take the first step in mounting a comback with Nick Patujov scoring the next goal cutting the Iowa lead down to 3-1 heading to the third period.
In the third, the Hearlanders proved to be too much, as Iowa answered the Pastujov goal with yet another putting the lead back to three goals at 4-1, which ended up being the final score.
Mavericks goaltender Daniil Chechelev made some highlight-reel saves in the loss. He stopped 46 of 50 Heartlander shots on goal. View the full box score here.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021
- Mavs Drop Second Straight at Home to Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavs Fall 4-3 in OT to Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavs Fall 4-1 to Iowa Wednesday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Weekly Report: December 6, 2021 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavs Drop Two of Three in Utah - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets Split Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL, Bellevue University Announce Scholarships, Professional Development Programs Through Exclusive Partnership - ECHL
- Steelheads Weekly - December 6, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Bradley and Tardif Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Everblades Head to Norfolk for Three Games this Week - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Weekly, December 6 - Wichita Thunder
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 6, 2021 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Return Home for Three Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 7 - Indy Fuel
- Lions Complete Sweep in Florida - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 8: K-Wings, Fort Wayne Fight for Top of Table - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Drop 4-2 Decision to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavs Drop Second Straight at Home to Rapid City
- Mavs Fall 4-3 in OT to Rapid City
- Mavs Fall 4-1 to Iowa Wednesday Night
- Mavs Drop Two of Three in Utah
- Mavericks Fall to Oilers in Morning Game