Mavs Fall 4-1 to Iowa Wednesday Night

December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







CORALVILLE, IA - The Mavericks end a four game road trip in Iowa with a matchup with the Heartlanders the night before Thanksgiving.

The Heartlanders jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, scoreing just 1:50 into the contest. Iowa would take the one goal lead to the break.

In the second period, the Heartlanders quickly added two more to extend the lead to 3-0 and the Mavericks found themselves in a hole that they needed to fina a way to climb out of. Kansas City would take the first step in mounting a comback with Nick Patujov scoring the next goal cutting the Iowa lead down to 3-1 heading to the third period.

In the third, the Hearlanders proved to be too much, as Iowa answered the Pastujov goal with yet another putting the lead back to three goals at 4-1, which ended up being the final score.

Mavericks goaltender Daniil Chechelev made some highlight-reel saves in the loss. He stopped 46 of 50 Heartlander shots on goal. View the full box score here.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.