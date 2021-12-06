Mavs Drop Two of Three in Utah

December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Mavericks headed west to battle the foes at the top of the Mountain Division, the Utah Grizzlies for the first time this season in a three game weekend set.

The Mavericks stole game one of the series by a final of 5-2, scoring four times in the third period. Goaltender Daniil Chechelev stopped 29 of 31 in his first professional career start. View the full box score here.

In game two on Saturday, the Mavericks quickly got behind 3-0 in the opening period. However, Lane Scheidl scored in the ssecond and Darik Angeli scored early in the thrid to cut the deficit down to just one. Utah would add an empty net to put the icing on the cake making it 4-2 Grizzlies as the final score. View the full box score here.

In game three on Sunday, the Mavericks would strike first in the first period, but the Grizzlies would answer right back with three straight unanswered to take a 3-1 lead to the third period. Just like in game two, the Mavericks would cut the Utah lead to just one goal late, this time on a lamp lighter by Loren Ulett. But, Sunday had the same ending as Saturday as well, with Utah finding the empty net and skating away with a 4-2 win.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.