Bear Bites - Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by VyStar Credit Union

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears open up a six-game road trip - their longest of the 2021-22 season - this week with games in three different cities. Orlando visits Greenville, Atlanta and Jacksonville, as it looks to maintain its seeding atop the ECHL's South Division.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m. - Watch Party at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Friday, Dec. 10 at Atlanta Gladiators at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

Don't forget to join your fellow Solar Bears fans this Wednesday at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company for our second official watch party of the season, as the Solar Bears open up their six-game road trip against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 11-7-1-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 7-3-0-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 1st of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Michael Brodzinski - 15 points

MOST GOALS: Ian Parker - 5 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 11 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 27 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tristin Langan - +4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, Nov. 29 vs. Norfolk Admirals: 4-1 W

Ian Parker scored twice, notching a shorthanded goal and broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal in the third for the eventual game-winner, as Orlando won its third of four home games against the Admirals.

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Jacksonville Icemen: 5-0 L

The Solar Bears suffered their first shutout against of the season, as Orlando was unable to solve Icemen goaltender Tyler Wall, who turned aside 23 shots.

Thursday, Dec. 2 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 4-1 W

The Solar Bears got revenge the following night as they picked up their 23rd consecutive home win over the Icemen, as Luke McInnis opened the scoring with a late first-period goal, and Braydon Barker scored his first two career pro goals, and Dmitry Semykin netted the game-winner.

BITES:

The Solar Bears are 10-0-0-0 when scoring first, and are the only Eastern Conference team with a 1.000 win percentage when scoring first.

Brad Barone has won his last four outings dating back to Nov. 23 at Atlanta.

The Solar Bears are second with a power play operating at 30.0% (12-for-40).

Michael Brodzinski leads all Eastern Conference defensemen in scoring with 15 points (4g-11a) in 19 games.Orlando is one of only two ECHL teams with at least four wins when tied after two periods (4-0-0-0).

Steenn Pasichnuk enters the week with a four-game point streak (2g-2a) dating back to Nov. 14.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.000%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 15 GP, 9-5-0, .906%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 10 GP, 1g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 19 GP, 0g-3a

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS PODCAST, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Former Solar Bears forward Tyler Murovich joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka. Murovich suited up for the Solar Bears primarily in the 2013-14 season and a brief stint during the 2014-15 campaign. Now retired, hockey still remains a large part of Murovich's life, as he continues to coach at the youth levels in his hometown of Pittsburgh, while helping run his family's ice rink.

