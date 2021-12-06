Cyclones Drop 4-2 Decision to Walleye
December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Toledo, OH - Three power play goals for Toledo stood as the difference in a 4-3 decision that favored the Walleye over the Cyclones Sunday night at Huntington Center.
The Cyclones drop to 9-9-0-0 on the season and have lost four straight. The Walleye win their fourth consecutive game and sit atop the Central Division with a 12-5-0-0 record.
- Things started well for Cincinnati on the road, as Patrick Polino struck 2:02 into the game off a slap shot that sailed over the glove of Toledo net minder Bill Christopoulos. Lincoln Griffin picked up the assist, serving as his first point with the 'Clones.
- Toledo bounced back when Lukas Craggs was flagged down for an interference minor, giving way to Marcus Vela who beat Cyclones' goaltender Mat Robson to tie the game.
- Veteran defender Steve Oleksy picked off a puck in the opening minute of the second period to give Toledo their first lead of the game. Oleksy scooped a puck from behind the net, then cut in the paint to slide the puck past Robson.
- Yushiroh Hirano tied the game at the 7:34 mark of the second when the winger cranked a one-timer from inside the left circle for his seventh goal of the season. The tally came 29 seconds into a power play. Overall, the Cyclones went 1-for-3 on the man advantage.
- Another power play was afford to the Walleye, who converted when Brett Boeing redirected a puck through for his first goal of the season. Toledo went up by a pair of goals with 58 seconds to play in the middle period on yet another man advantage strike. Walleye Captain TJ Hensick took a shot low and inside the left attacking circle. Vela had the buck hit off his stick to change direction and get past Robson.
- Dajon Mingo collected his first goal of the season for the Cyclones 12:28 into the third, cutting the deficit to 4-3. For the third game in as many days, the Cyclones heavily outshot the opposition in the final period, this time by an 18-8 margin. Overall, the 'Clones outshot their opponents 51-18 in the third period across the three game start to December.
- Mat Robson made 31 saves for Cincinnati, while Christopoulos stopped 35 shots for the win. The Toledo goalie is 6-0 all-time against the Cyclones.
Cincinnati hosts its next two games, starting with a Wednesday night matchup against the Wheeling Nailers.
Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021
- Cyclones Drop 4-2 Decision to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Drop 4-2 Decision to Walleye
- Cyclones Drop 4-0 Game to Fuel
- Nailers Hold off Cyclones for 3-2 Win
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 3-5
- Ege Back, Griffin Signed