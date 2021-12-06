Cyclones Drop 4-2 Decision to Walleye

Toledo, OH - Three power play goals for Toledo stood as the difference in a 4-3 decision that favored the Walleye over the Cyclones Sunday night at Huntington Center.

The Cyclones drop to 9-9-0-0 on the season and have lost four straight. The Walleye win their fourth consecutive game and sit atop the Central Division with a 12-5-0-0 record.

- Things started well for Cincinnati on the road, as Patrick Polino struck 2:02 into the game off a slap shot that sailed over the glove of Toledo net minder Bill Christopoulos. Lincoln Griffin picked up the assist, serving as his first point with the 'Clones.

- Toledo bounced back when Lukas Craggs was flagged down for an interference minor, giving way to Marcus Vela who beat Cyclones' goaltender Mat Robson to tie the game.

- Veteran defender Steve Oleksy picked off a puck in the opening minute of the second period to give Toledo their first lead of the game. Oleksy scooped a puck from behind the net, then cut in the paint to slide the puck past Robson.

- Yushiroh Hirano tied the game at the 7:34 mark of the second when the winger cranked a one-timer from inside the left circle for his seventh goal of the season. The tally came 29 seconds into a power play. Overall, the Cyclones went 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

- Another power play was afford to the Walleye, who converted when Brett Boeing redirected a puck through for his first goal of the season. Toledo went up by a pair of goals with 58 seconds to play in the middle period on yet another man advantage strike. Walleye Captain TJ Hensick took a shot low and inside the left attacking circle. Vela had the buck hit off his stick to change direction and get past Robson.

- Dajon Mingo collected his first goal of the season for the Cyclones 12:28 into the third, cutting the deficit to 4-3. For the third game in as many days, the Cyclones heavily outshot the opposition in the final period, this time by an 18-8 margin. Overall, the 'Clones outshot their opponents 51-18 in the third period across the three game start to December.

- Mat Robson made 31 saves for Cincinnati, while Christopoulos stopped 35 shots for the win. The Toledo goalie is 6-0 all-time against the Cyclones.

Cincinnati hosts its next two games, starting with a Wednesday night matchup against the Wheeling Nailers.

