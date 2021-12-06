Mavs Top Steelheads 3-2 in Shootout

December 6, 2021 - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Mavericks began a weekend series with the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night. The Steelheads came into the matchup as the top seed in the Mountain Division and the Mavericks looked to bounce back into the win columb in their first meeting of the season.

The two sides could not wait to start the scoring in this one, as the first period saw four total goals between the two sides. The Mavericks were the first to get the scoring started just 1:15 into the contest on a goal by Nick Pastujov. The Steelheads would respond with back-to-back power play goals at 11:10 and 12:37 of the first period, taking a 2-1 lead. The Mavericks would tie the game 16:35 into the frame on a goal by Willie Corrin.

That would be all the games scoring in regulation for this one as the Mavericks were unable to figure out Idaho goaltender Matt Jurusik and the Steelheads could not beat Kansas City's Daniil Chechelev. This one would head to overtime tied at 2-2.

Overtime saw much of the same, as the two goaltenders would trade save for save, keeping the offenses off the board and sending the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, neither team would score in Round 1 as Nick Pastujov for Kansas City and AJ White for Idaho would come up empty. The Mavericks would take the advantage in Round 2 as Jesse Mychan scored after Zack Andrusiak failed to beat Chechelev. The Steelheads would go first in Round 3, and even things up as Colton Kehler was able to beat Chechelev on the blocker side. Darik Angeli would get the nod in Round 3 for the Mavericks with a chance to send the home crowd happy with a goal. Angeli would skate in left to right and beat Juruski on the glove side, giving the Mavericks a 3-2 win. The win ended a five game losing streak for Kansas City. View the full box score here.

