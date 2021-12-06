Komets Split Weekend

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets split a home weekend series with the Iowa Heartlander's at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, as the club plays the next two games on the road in Kalamazoo. Heading into the week, the Komets are 10-6-2 and in second place in the Central Division.

Last week's results

Wed 12/1 at Indy FW 1 - Indy 4 L

Fri 12/2 vs Iowa FW 4 - IA 0 W

Sat 12/3 vs Iowa FW 1 - IA 2 L

About last week - Wednesday night, the Komets returned to Indy to take on the Fuel and left with a 4-1 loss. Indy would score the first two goals of the night before Komet rookie Shawn Boudrias scored his first of the season at 6:45 of the third period. The Komets were unable to complete the comeback as the Fuel would add another and an empty net goal in the final frame. Goaltender Jiri Patera took the loss, making 25 saves.

Friday night, the expansion Iowa Heartlanders visited for the second time. Will Graber would continue his hot start with his fifth goal of the season just one minute and four seconds into the game. Defenseman Connor Corcoran scored his third of the season at 7:07 of the second to give the Komets a 2-0 lead heading into the third period. Blake Siebenaler would add two goals in the third and Jiri Patera would stop all 23 shots he faced to get the win and his first shutout of the season.

Saturday, the Heartlanders returned for the weekend finale. Stephen Harper would get the Komets' only goal at 6:41 of the first period. The Heartlander's Joe Widmar would tie the game in the second, with Adrien Beraldo adding the eventual game winner at 2:29 of the third period. Iowa goaltender Trevin Kozlowski made 48 saves in the winning effort. Goaltender Bailey Brkin made his Komet debut, giving up two goals and making 24 saves.

Komet streaks- Will Graber has points in four straight games (4g, 2a) and points in seven straight home games (3g, 6a).

For the week- Will Graber led the Komets with one goal and added four assists. Kellen Jones was credited with three assists, Blake Siebenaler tallied two goals, Connor Corcoran scored a goal and added an assist, Shawn Boudrias and Stephen Harper scored goals, while Marcus McIvor, Tyler Busch and Matt Murphy each tallied assists. In net, Jiri Patera went 1-1 with one shutout and gave up three goals on 52 shots. Bailey Brkin lost his only start, giving up two goals.

Special K's- For the week, the Komets went 0 of 11 on the power play. The team gave up one power play goal on 6 chances over three games.

Komet leaders-

POINTS: Will Graber 14

GOALS: Matt Boudens 5

Matt Alvaro 5

Will Graber 5

Stephen Harper 5

ASSISTS: Kellen Jones 10

PP GOALS: Jameson Milam 2

SH GOALS: Drake Rymsha 1

Matt Boudens 1

GW GOALS: Blake Siebenaler 2

SHOTS: Kellen Jones 46

PIM: Matt Alvaro 26

+/- : Kellen Jones 11

Icing the puck- Iowa's goal at 8:49 of the second period during Saturday's game broke a 91:12 shutout streak for the Komets. The longest shutout streak of the season is 98:33 minutes (11/12-11/14). Blake Siebenaler's two goals in Friday's win was the second time a Komet defenseman scored two goals in a game. The 4-0 win was the largest margin of victory for the club this season. The 24 shots taken in the first period of Saturday night's loss was the most in one period this season and the 49 total shots also hit a season high. The Komets are 4-2-1 following a loss.

Next week-The Komets travel to Kalamazoo on Friday and Saturday.

Upcoming Promotions

Kids Seat Free Night - Saturday, December 18th - Receive a FREE Child Ticket with the purchase of a full-priced adult of equal or greater value. Offer valid only at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

