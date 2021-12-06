Mavs Fall 5-0 to Idaho on Elf Night

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Mavericks looked to make it back-to-back wins over the Idaho Steelheads on the weekend as they matched up with the top team in the division for Elf and Teddy Bear Toss Night.

It was the largest crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena this season with over 4,500 fans in attendance to watch the Mavericks face-off against the Steelheads. However, the Steelheads would steal the show in this one.

After a back and forth scoreless first period, the Steelheads would take their first lead of the night in what ended up being the game winning goal 2:01 into the second period. Idaho would add another at 8:49 and the Mavericks would find themselves trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

The third period was more of the same for Idaho as the Steelheads added three more in what ended as a 5-0 loss for the Mavericks.

During the final media timeout of the third period, fans were instructed to throw their teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice. The Mavericks collected over 1,000 donations of stuffed animals that were donated to the Salvation Army after the game to help kids in need this holiday season. View the full box score here.

