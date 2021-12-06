Bradley and Tardif Reassigned to Utah

West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Trey Bradley and Benjamin Tardif have been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies as both players come over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Bradley was reassigned to Colorado (AHL) on December 4th and played for the Eagles against Tucson. Bradley has 3 assists in 6 AHL games this season. In 10 games with the Grizzlies the captain leads the club with 13 assists and is 3rd with 14 points.

Tardif has played in 15 games with Colorado (AHL) this season. He had a very successful career in the QMJHL where he scored 177 points (72 goals, 105 assists) in 268 games. He was the QMJHL Playoff MVP in 2021 when he scored 11 goals and 11 assists in 19 games for the Victoriaville Tigres. Benjamin will wear number 20 for the Grizzlies.

The homestand concludes with a Monday night game at Kalamazoo on December 6th at 7:10 pm. The Grizz are at Tulsa on December 8-9, 12. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

