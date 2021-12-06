ECHL Transactions - December 6

December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 6, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Jake Smith, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Mat Robson, G recalled by Rochester

Delete Wyatt Ege, D loaned to Providence

Delete Patrick Polino, F loaned to Providence

Florida:

Delete Dylan Blujus, D recalled by Milwaukee [12/5]

Fort Wayne:

Delete Matt Murphy, D loaned to Providence

Greenville:

Delete Christian Kasastul, D loaned to Ontario

Delete Frank Hora, D loaned to Syracuse

Iowa:

Delete Kris Bennett, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Lukas Richardson, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Delete Seth Barton, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)

Delete Louick Marcotte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)

Delete Peter Abbandonato, F recalled by Laval [12/5]

Worcester:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.