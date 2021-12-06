ECHL Transactions - December 6
December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 6, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Jake Smith, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Delete Mat Robson, G recalled by Rochester
Delete Wyatt Ege, D loaned to Providence
Delete Patrick Polino, F loaned to Providence
Florida:
Delete Dylan Blujus, D recalled by Milwaukee [12/5]
Fort Wayne:
Delete Matt Murphy, D loaned to Providence
Greenville:
Delete Christian Kasastul, D loaned to Ontario
Delete Frank Hora, D loaned to Syracuse
Iowa:
Delete Kris Bennett, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Lukas Richardson, G released as EBUG
Toledo:
Delete Seth Barton, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)
Delete Louick Marcotte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)
Delete Peter Abbandonato, F recalled by Laval [12/5]
Worcester:
Add Corbin Kaczperski, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as EBUG
