Steelheads Weekly - December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - It's Teddy Bear Toss Week as the Idaho Steelheads (11-7-1) begin another six-game homestand leading into the holiday break by welcoming the last team to play the Steelheads before the pandemic began.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, December 3 @ Kansas City Mavericks: L 3-2 SO

Shots: Steelheads 33, Mavericks 25

PP: Steelheads 2-for-3, Mavericks 0-for-1

The Mavericks struck early in the contest for an early advantage before back-to-back power plays brought the Steelheads back into the contest. Captain A.J. White (PP, 11:10 1st) directed a back door tip in front of the netminder inside the right post to tie the game, 1-1. Contact on the goal forced another Steelhead power play, and forward Luc Brown (PP, 12:37 1st) punched home a rebound off the left post for his second point and a 2-1 lead. The Mavericks tacked on one more goal near the end of the first period to tie the game, 2-2. Scoring would halt for the rest of the game and force not only overtime but also a shootout. Forward Colton Kehler scored in the third round to keep play alive, but back-to-back goals led the Mavericks to the win.

Friday, December 4 @ Kansas City Mavericks: W 5-0

Shots: Steelheads 37, Mavericks 27

PP: Steelheads 1-for-6, Mavericks 0-for-5

Though there wasn't scoring in the first period, the Steelheads struck iron in the second period with a pair of goals starting with forward Luc Brown (2:01 2nd) on the second shift of the frame to take the 1-0 lead. Forward Matt Tugnutt (8:49 2nd; 5:55 3rd) scored not only his first professional goal off a Mavericks skate but also added his second pro goal early in the third period off the crossbar to stretch the advantage to 3-0. Brown (PP, 7:31 3rd) extended the team's scoring streak on the power pay to six games with his second of the night, and forward Zack Andrusiak (18:21 3rd) added one of his own to cap off the scoring and the 5-0 win. Jake Kupsky halted all 27 shots in the shutout victory.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, December 8 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, December 10 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, December 11 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads welcome the South Carolina Stingrays to Boise for the first time since the outset of the pandemic. This will be the second-straight season in which the Steelheads and Stingrays meet with their only three games coming at Idaho Central Arena. In the 2019-20 season, the Steelheads took two of three games as the final weekend before the pandemic-shortened season concluded, extending their record to 5-3-0 since their first meeting in the 2003-04 season despite owning a 2-3-0 record at home. This is the first of six games against the South Division this season, and the Steelheads are 20-14-3 combined against current members of that division.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Teddy Bear Toss: The Annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club, returns on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:10 p.m. All toys donated during the first goal will go towards Toys For Tots. Tickets are available by calling 331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com.

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The second of 11 $2 Beer Wednesdays comes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 against the Allen Americans. Get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

Military Night: Help the Steelheads honor local and national veterans and members of the Armed Forces on Friday, Dec. 10 as Military Night returns to Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available at idahosteelheads.com.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads have earned both of their shutouts on the road during the final game of a weekend spanning four weeks. The Steelheads have yet to have a season where they have not earned multiple shutout victories and have 85 shutouts in the ECHL era.

- The Steelheads have now scored in six-straight games on the power play and also earned their first multi-power play goal game on Friday since Opening Night (October 22). In that time, the Steelheads are 7-for-28 (25.0%) on the man-advantage and now own the most power play goals in the ECHL (18).

- For the second time this year, goaltender Jake Kupsky earns a Saturday shutout on the road for his fourth win of the season. He's just one of three goaltenders in the ECHL with a pair of shutouts this season and is second in GAA (1.82) among active goaltenders.

- Forward A.J. White is on a five-game point streak, posting six points (2-4-6) in that span and has also earned points in nine of his last 10 games with 12 points (4-8-12) since November 12.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 8 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk/A.J. White

ASSISTS: 9 - Darren Brady/A.J. White

POINTS: 17 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 3 - Zack Andrusiak/Luc Brown/Colby McAuley/A.J. White

SH GOALS: 1 - Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 2 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk/Colton Kehler

PIMS: 29 - Colby McAuley

PLUS/MINUS: +10 - Casey Johnson

SHOTS: 64 - Luc Brown

WINS 4 - Matt Jurusik/Jake Kupsky

GAA: 1.82 - Jake Kupsky

SAVE %: .921 - Matt Jurusik

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. STEELHEADS 11-7-0-1 23 pts

2. Tulsa 10-5-0-1 21 pts

3. Utah 10-7-1-0 21 pts

4. Wichita 10-6-1-0 21 pts

5. Rapid City 8-9-1-2 19 pts

6. Kansas City 7-10-1-0 15 pts

7. Allen 5-8-3-0 13 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend and six-game homestand at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:10 p.m. against the South Carolina Stingrays. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.